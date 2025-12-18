Netflix Reportedly In Talks To Add WWE Video Podcasts

Netflix may be expanding its relationship with WWE beyond in-ring content and documentaries. According to a report from Front Office Sports, discussions are underway that could bring WWE-related video podcasts to the streaming platform.

The report states that Fanatics has pitched the idea of adding WWE studio programming to Netflix as part of a broader push into the video podcast space. Netflix has recently made aggressive moves in this area, announcing exclusive video podcast deals with Barstool Sports and iHeartMedia. While the audio versions of those podcasts remain available on traditional platforms, the video editions are exclusive to Netflix subscribers.

WWE already has an established partnership with Fanatics in the podcast space. The two currently produce several popular shows, including Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, and What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon. At present, the video versions of these programs are hosted on YouTube, but a Netflix deal could significantly alter their distribution.

“It was not immediately known if Fanatics pitched its existing shows and/or new ones to Netflix,” Front Office Sports reported. “But sources have told FOS that Fanatics and WWE plan to expand their partnership with more content offerings in the future, and have recently vetted talent for new programming.”

The timing of these talks aligns with WWE and Netflix continuing to deepen their working relationship. Raw moved to Netflix in the United States in January 2025, while the platform also became the primary home for WWE content in several international markets. In addition, season two of the docuseries WWE: Unreal is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 20, 2026.

If a deal is finalized, it would further cement Netflix as a central hub for WWE’s long-form and behind-the-scenes content, while also shifting high-profile WWE podcasts away from free video platforms and behind a subscription paywall.