Seth Rollins Addresses Controversial John Cena Retirement Finish

Seth Rollins has come to the defense of John Cena following the controversial finish to Cena’s retirement match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Cena tapped out to the World Heavyweight Champion in what marked the final match of his legendary career, a decision that sparked significant debate among fans. Many questioned whether the “Never Give Up” icon should have gone out on his back without submitting.

Speaking on the Ross Tucker Podcast, Rollins explained why he believes the ending was not only appropriate, but meaningful. “I have so many mixed feelings on it,” Rollins said. “John is one of the greatest of all time. His whole thing is ‘never give up.’ People were all over him for giving up, for tapping out, but it didn’t feel like he was giving it up. It felt like he was fading off into the sunset.”

Rollins framed the moment as a symbolic passing of the torch rather than a contradiction of Cena’s legacy. In his view, Cena accomplished exactly what he intended in his final match.

“He had done his job, he was happy to do it, and he was handing the ball off,” Rollins continued. “That’s how I felt about it. I might be in the minority on that. At the end of the day, he smiled before he did it, and there is something poetic to that. I love John. It’s hard for me to second-guess anything he does.”

Becky Lynch, who also appeared on the podcast, admitted the moment affected her differently on an emotional level. “He smiled, and I cried,” Lynch said.

John Cena’s retirement match brought an official end to a career spanning more than two decades at the top of WWE. The 17-time World Champion walked away at age 48, leaving behind one of the most influential legacies in professional wrestling history.