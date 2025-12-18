Logan Paul Fires Back At “Part-Timer” Criticism, Defends WWE Work Ethic

Logan Paul has responded strongly to fans who continue to label him a “part-timer,” using his recent WWE schedule as evidence that the criticism is misplaced.

In his latest vlog, the social media star turned WWE Superstar took direct aim at the internet wrestling community (IWC), calling out what he sees as a narrative that ignores the work he has put in over the past month.

“They’re telling me I’m a part-timer, an outsider, like I’m not working my a** off,” Paul said. “Hey, news flash, IWC — get out your calendars! No, f**k that, I’ll do it for you!”

Paul then listed his recent in-ring appearances to illustrate his point.

“I have wrestled on November 24th, November 29th, December 8th, and December 15th. That’s today,” he said. “Four out of the five weeks, I’m in a match. I’m wrestling. I’m working my a** off.”

He also pushed back against the idea that his match quality comes from long preparation periods rather than ability.

“People saying like, ‘Oh, he takes weeks. He takes months to learn the match, that’s why his matches are so good.’ Fk you! My matches are good because I’m fking good.”

Paul added that he hasn’t just been active — he’s been successful.

“Mind you, may I add, I won all of those matches! Me! Me!” Paul said. “Not only am I working, I’m winning! And I can’t stop winning!”

Currently aligned with The Vision, the faction led by Paul Heyman, Paul has been a regular presence on WWE television. His recent run includes a match on the November 24 episode of Raw, participation in Survivor Series: WarGames, and victories on the December 8 and December 15 editions of Raw.