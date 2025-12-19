Backstage Update On Mick Foley Stepping Away From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has announced that he will not be making appearances for WWE or renewing his Legends deal when it expires.

Foley cited WWE’s connections with former U.S. President Donald Trump and the treatment of immigrants under Trump’s administration, along with Trump’s “incredibly cruel comments” about Rob Reiner following Reiner’s murder, as reasons for his decision.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Foley is taking a financial risk by making this choice, not only with WWE but also regarding his one-man shows. Meltzer shared a story from Foley about a show he performed in Alabama a few months ago.

Foley posted a critical comment about Trump, leading to a significant number of ticket cancellations on the day of the event. As a result, Foley understands that speaking out against Trump could impact his future opportunities, but he remains firm in his beliefs.

Meltzer also emphasized that stepping away from WWE is a significant move for Foley, as it will affect his earnings from merchandise and other WWE-related income, as well as his touring revenue. Meltzer referred to merchandise sales as “free money,” although he acknowledged that he is not fully aware of how much Foley earns from those residuals. However, it was noted that Foley does “very, very well” in terms of touring revenue.

Regarding criticism that Foley has not taken a stronger stance against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Meltzer believes Foley feels the stakes are higher with Trump and the state of the country.

Additionally, like many from his generation, Foley had a personal relationship with McMahon, which complicates the situation.