John Cena’s Final Match Was Filmed On A Nintendo DS

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena faced “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, in the final match of his career last weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During the match, Cena delivered an impressive performance but surprisingly tapped out to GUNTHER’s sleeper hold.

After the match concluded, the WWE locker room emptied to the ringside area to pay their respects to Cena. Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World,” CM Punk, presented Cena with their belts, allowing him to walk around the ring with his old titles one last time.

Cena then took his final bows, removed his shoes and armbands, and left them in the ring. He walked out of the arena, saluting the fans and expressing his gratitude for their support over the years before exiting the Capital One Arena.

In a recently released video, WWE revealed that Cena’s final match was filmed using a Nintendo DS. The caption of the video reads, “This is gonna be a crazy late-night find one day… 😂.” There is currently no information on why WWE chose this unconventional method or which model they used, but it appears that it was not a new Nintendo 3DS XL.