Rob Van Dam Calls John Cena Win ‘Crowning Moment’ Of His Career

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently spoke with CJ Perry on TMZ’s Inside the Ring about various topics.

He highlighted that his victory over WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in 2006 is the “crowning moment” of his career.

RVD said, “Everything. So that was the highlight, the pinnacle of my career, wrestling him and also beating him, and walking away the victor. It wasn’t just because he was the top guy, the WWE Champion, and that’s every wrestler’s goal; it wasn’t just because of that. Obviously, that had a lot of weight to it, but also just the way I did it my way. I feel like I changed the entire playing field to make that possible; otherwise, that pathway would have happened, and I don’t think that there would have been another pathway that I would have fit on. But by bringing ECW back and being the guy in ECW and then just sticking to my guns, even though for 30-some years people have been trying to change me and make me conform to more traditional cookie-cutter values. I just stuck to my gun being different, even though not as many people understood me, and that was my moment of vindication, you know, literally my crowning moment.”

