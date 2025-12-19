WWE Working On Documentary About John Cena’s In-Ring Retirement

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena faced “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, in the final match of his career last weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Cena put forth an impressive effort during his last match; however, he shockingly tapped out to GUNTHER’s sleeper hold, marking the end of his 26-year career in the ring and concluding a retirement tour that began in January.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is producing a documentary about Cena’s in-ring retirement, with documentary crews present at Saturday Night’s Main Event to capture footage for the project.

The report indicates that WWE is tentatively aiming for a mid-2026 release and, while not yet confirmed, Peacock is rumored to be the platform for the documentary.

The report also mentions that there are no details yet on how extensive the documentary will be, whether the crew filmed at other tour stops, or how much of Cena’s journey will be covered in the film.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.