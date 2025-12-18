MJF Fires Back At Bret Hart In Explicit Response

AEW star MJF has responded to Bret Hart’s recent comment suggesting he didn’t know who the former AEW World Champion was, making it clear he believes The Hitman was simply trolling.

While speaking at the Johnny I Pro Show, Bret Hart was asked by a fan about MJF and replied bluntly: “Who? MJF, who is that? Just curious though, who is it? As you can tell, I don’t watch a lot anymore.”

During an interview with Fightful.com, MJF fired back with a characteristically sharp response, mixing humor, provocation, and respect. “Look, the guy had a seizure. He got kicked in the fcking head. He’s old as fck,” MJF said. “Do I think it’s Bill Goldberg’s fault? Everything’s Bill Goldberg’s fault.”

MJF then clarified that he doesn’t believe Hart genuinely doesn’t know who he is. “Do I think he actually doesn’t know who I am? Of course he f*cking knows who I am,” MJF said. “But one of my favorite things about that day is after I absolutely roasted him… he goes walking up the stage to get to the back. He fell because of Bill Goldberg.”

According to MJF, the interaction ended on a respectful note backstage. “I try to search and find him to make sure he’s okay,” MJF recalled. “He looks at me and he goes, ‘Your promo.’ I go, ‘Yeah?’ He goes, ‘You’re real good.’ And then he says, ‘You remind me of a guy I really f*cking hated back in the day.’”

MJF suggested the comparison was obvious to anyone familiar with wrestling history. “I think anyone watching this could put two and two together,” he said. “I’ll give you a hint, it’s not Bill Goldberg.”

Despite the back-and-forth, MJF stressed that he respects Hart’s legacy and sees wrestling as subjective. “Wrestling is all flavor of ice cream,” MJF said. “Is Bret Hart incredible? Yes. Is he the greatest of all time in my opinion? No. But that doesn’t mean he’s not f*cking good at wrestling.”