Report: WWE Planning Promotional Crossover With Stranger Things

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is planning a promotional crossover with “Stranger Things,” and it is expected to happen soon.

The report does not specify the details of the crossover or the exact timing, but “Stranger Things” is currently in the middle of its final season. The second volume of the fifth season is set to debut on Christmas Day, followed by a two-hour finale on New Year’s Eve. Both episodes will air at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

“Stranger Things” is one of Netflix’s most popular shows of all time, with its fourth season ranked #4 on the platform’s all-time top 10 English TV series. The show was created by the Duffer Brothers and the fifth season features a cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton.

As for the season’s synopsis, it reads as follows:

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”