Backstage Update On Piper Niven’s WWE Status Following Neck Injury

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Piper Niven has been sidelined due to what was rumored to be a “career-ending” neck injury. Sean Ross Sapp discussed her situation and current status with the company in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

Initially, there was significant concern regarding Niven’s in-ring future; however, sources close to the wrestler believe that the injury will not permanently end her career.

This follows a report from PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson last October, stating that Niven and WWE were working to determine the best course of action for her neck injury treatment.

Niven last performed for the company on the August 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where she faced and defeated Charlotte Flair in a singles match. This victory earned Niven and her tag partner, Chelsea Green, a chance to compete for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Unfortunately, their scheduled title bout was canceled at the last minute due to Niven’s absence. Green and Alba Fyre later challenged Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the titles on the September 19 edition of SmackDown, but the reigning champions emerged victorious.

In October, Niven shared photos on her Instagram account showing her walking around Savannah, Georgia, with her dog. This suggests that she is recovering and in good spirits.