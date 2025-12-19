MVP Recalls John Cena Helping Elevate Him As A Babyface

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star MVP appeared on an episode of his podcast, “Marking Out,” where he covered various topics.

One discussion revolved around the time WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena proposed a segment featuring both of them in the ring.

MVP said, “That night I found out I was going to be in a five-man tag team match, at the time I was a babyface, where I’d be wearing a Laker’s jersey, and our opposition, the heels, would wear Denver’s jerseys. Cena says ‘Hey P, how about if…I come in, and I do the Five-Knuckle Shuffle, you do the Ballin’, but we drop it at the same time?’”

On how the segment helped elevate him as a babyface:

“At this time, Ballin’, you know, was pretty over, but to do it with Cena and the Five-Knuckle Shuffle? Elevates it and…what a way to get me over as a babyface!”

You can check out the complete podcast below.