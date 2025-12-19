WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 12/16/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 607,000 viewers and a rating of 0.08 in the 18-49 key demographic.

This is down 6.18% from last week’s 647,000 viewers and 11.11% from the previous week’s rating of 0.09 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

NXT is currently averaging a 0.142 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 676,000 viewers to date in 2025. In comparison, during the same period in 2024, it had a rating of 0.185 in the 18-49 demo and attracted 647,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, DarkState’s Dion Lennox, Myles Borne, and Joe Hendry facing each other in a WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match.