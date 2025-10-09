Contract Uncertainty Surrounds The IInspiration Ahead Of Bound For Glory

The future of TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration — Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay — is reportedly uncertain, as a new update from Fightful Select reveals that their contracts with TNA are set to expire following this weekend’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

According to the report, the popular duo — who only recently regained the titles — have been working under short-term agreements since returning to the company earlier this year. Despite the looming expiration, sources within TNA are said to be optimistic about reaching a new deal, as there is strong internal interest in keeping the former WWE stars with the promotion.

The timing of this contract situation is notable, coming amid what many have dubbed “contract season” in professional wrestling. In recent weeks, high-profile names such as Cedric Alexander, Santos Escobar, and Xavier Woods of The New Day have also been in the news for ongoing or completed negotiations with their respective companies.

For The IInspiration, the development comes just as they have recaptured the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles — the same championships they won during their original TNA debut. After taking a hiatus from wrestling to focus on motherhood, Lee and McKay made a celebrated return to TNA earlier this year, instantly revitalizing the women’s tag team division.

Their second reign began on last week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!, when they defeated The Elegance Brand to reclaim the gold. The win immediately re-established them as the division’s dominant team and set the stage for a high-stakes rematch at Bound For Glory.

The IInspiration are scheduled to defend their titles against The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance) this Sunday, October 12, at TNA Bound For Glory — a match that cou