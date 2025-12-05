TNA President Carlos Silva Explains AMC Partnership, And Production Changes

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva discussed several topics with PWInsider.com, including the extent of AMC’s involvement in the company.

Silva said, “I don’t know completely yet because we’re just at the beginning, but I can tell you that in the last 30 days, as we got the deal to the one-yard line and ultimately signed it, we’ve had integration meetings with every department in TNA. We’ve built teams already in creative, sponsorship, and operations. We’re very much going to be working with AMC as our new partner. We view them as a partner, they view us as a partner, and I think that’s going to be the power of building this for both properties.”

On how often iMPACT will air live on AMC:

“Yeah, I would say in the next six months it’s going to be similar [to now]. We’re going to try to do a few more Thursday night lives because I’m a big live guy. I believe in live. We also have a new partner in AMC and their workflow to deliver the shows, so we’re working through all of that. We’re obviously going to be live on January 15th, and we’re going to be live more in the first six months, but probably not as much as I ultimately want. Then, as the partnership develops, we’ll look at the next six months and evaluate the workflow, travel, and operational issues surrounding being live even more on a weekly basis in that second six months.”

On how the look of the product will change:

“We’re working through all of that together. We’re going to be in El Paso in the next couple of days. There’s going to be a lot of wrap-up of 2025 and a lot of planning as we head into the live premiere on January 15th. AMC is going to be involved. They’re already sitting in on meetings—there are meetings today, tomorrow—and there may even be AMC representatives in El Paso. They’re very invested in how this goes, and that’s why we’re excited to work with them. You don’t just want an outlet anymore in the media landscape—you want partners who want to elevate and make your product better. And I think AMC will definitely do that with us.”

On their hopes for the initial audience viewership:

“We’ll wait and see. I’m a guy who likes to win. I like to work hard, and then I like to celebrate with all our teammates. We’re going to be much bigger on AMC, and we’re going to help AMC be bigger during that timeslot. Every week we’re going to ask, “How did we do versus last week? How do we grow next week? The goal is always growth. It doesn’t always happen—no one goes undefeated—but when we look six months down the road, the trend line should be up. And then again up in the second six months as the integration strengthens. We’ll do our best to get into rhythm over the next 45 days leading into January 15th, but that’s just the start. Then it’s, “Okay, what do we do next week? And the week after?” We’ll work hard every week to bring a great show to the AMC audience and to all TNA fans. We’re going to be bigger—much bigger—on AMC.”