Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, set to air tonight from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, on TNA+ and AXS TV.

In a TNA Knockouts World Championship #1 Contender’s Match, Dani Luna will take on Xia Brookside.

Additionally, there will be a new edition of the FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse featuring TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, as the special guest.

