Lei Ying Lee Talks Emotional TNA Knockouts Title Win

TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Ying Lee discussed her emotional reaction to winning the championship on Busted Open Radio.

Lee said, “You mentioned ‘emotional,’ woo. I know but, feeling bring me back to the arena and that moment, so, yeah, when I hear of this, I’m already so excited, happy about it, and I try to not think about it. I wanna focus (on) my match. Up till that day, I really walk in the building, I saw the building. I know that’s the — all the wrestlers wanna perform — their goal, and also, I wanna be there and I’m there. I was there. So I was so excited, and also nervous, you know… I’m not alone. I wish my friend or my family would be there with me. But it’s okay. I think that’s my big moment. I just go there, do my best, and when I’m in the ring, I feel the audience cheer for me, they know me, even if I’m in different company. That means a lot to me.”

On being emotional after the match:

“The match, I’d been prepared all day… I try not crying, but, I just couldn’t control, and since the ref counting down the three, two, one, and finally I get all the struggle, the sweat, the pain, the blues I have been go through and finally… this is my moment, and I celebrate with everybody. And even (when) I go back to Gorilla (Position), I’m still keep emotional and everybody say, ‘Good job,’ ‘Congrats.’ And yeah, that’s when Tommy’s there. He’s crying too, and I need to right away cut a promo. So, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God,’ I need to cut promo. I didn’t know that. But Tommy just say, ‘Just go flow. Say what you want to say.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ So then I cut that promo… Being really honest, I want to say, to Tommy, thank you. I think I said so many times but, even now, I still wanna say thank you to give me the opportunity. Like what I say, nine years in this business. That’s all I want and I finally get a chance… I finally made it. So, it means a lot to me. Not just the title, the arena, everything. I moved to United States myself. No friend, no family here. Don’t understand the English… step by step. Yeah, I’m proud of myself.”

On winning the title on NXT TV after having been released By WWE:

“This match means a lot to me, everything. You know my background… I was thinking I’m not good enough when I got released. But I know I had great match over there, with Becky (Lynch), with Lyra (Valkyria). Finally, I’m with different company — the same I worked — and I went to their pay-per-view in New York at Madison Square Garden, and won the TNA Knockouts Title. So, I mean, just everything for me. Perfect. The best thing ever in my life.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)