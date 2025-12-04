Steel Cage Match Set For This Weekend’s TNA iMPACT Tapings In El Paso

TNA Wrestling has announced that a Steel Cage Match will take place at this weekend’s iMPACT TV tapings, which will be held at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, the night after Final Resolution.

The participants for the Steel Cage Match have not yet been revealed, but tickets for the El Paso shows are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

TNA Final Resolution 2025 is scheduled for Friday, December 5, at the same venue and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

In the main event, TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian will defend his title against JDC from The System.

Additionally, Lei Ying Lee will defend her Knockouts World Championship against either Dani Luna or Xia Brookside.