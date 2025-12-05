Updated Lineup For TNA Final Resolution 2025

TNA has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s Final Resolution event.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Ying Lee will defend her title against Xia Brookside. Additionally, “Prime” Cedric Alexander will face “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young in a singles match on the Countdown to Final Resolution pre-show.

Previously announced matches include TNA World Champion “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian defending his title against The System’s JDC, and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater defending his title against AJ Francis from Fir$t Cla$$.

In another title match, TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin will defend his championship against NXT’s Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Furthermore, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) will defend their titles against “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, and Dezmond Xavier) will face Offense 4 (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Special Agent Zero) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against NXT’s The High Ryze (Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe). Also, “The Complete” Matt Cardona will take on “The Southern Psycho” Mance Warner in a Street Fight, and “The Realest” Mike Santana will face NXT’s Charlie Dempsey in a singles match.

TNA Final Resolution 2025 will take place on Friday, December 5th, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on TNA+.