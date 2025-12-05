TNA Confirms Genesis 2026 Date And Venue

TNA has announced that their first pay-per-view event of 2026, Genesis, will be held on Saturday, January 17th, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. This event follows the live debut of TNA iMPACT on AMC, which will occur two days earlier, on Thursday, January 15th, at the same venue.

Pre-sale tickets for Genesis will be available starting Tuesday, December 9th, with general ticket sales commencing on Thursday, December 11th.

While no matches have been officially announced for Genesis yet, the promotional graphic for the event features Frankie Kazarian, Léi Ying Lee, The Hardys, Leon Slater, Moose, Nic Nemeth, and Mike Santana. Additionally, JDC has announced that he will retire after Genesis.