TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (12/4/2025): Orlando, FL.

TNA iMPACT is back tonight at 8/7c with one of the final few episodes airing on AXS TV before the company makes the move to AMC TV in mid-January.

Advertised for the December 4, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube are the following matches and segments:

* The Hardys, Steve Maclin and Cedric Alexander vs. Lexis King, Stacks, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

* Mike Santana vs. Robert Stone

* Hometown Man vs. Brooks Jensen

* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel

* Dani Luna vs. Xia Brookside (TNA Knockouts Title Eliminator)

* First Class Penthouse segment with special guest TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater

