TNA iMPACT Results – December 4, 2025

Date: December 4, 2025

Location: Full Sail University Winter Park, Florida

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

On the card:

The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy), Steve Maclin, & Cedric Alexander vs. Lexis King, Stacks, Tyson Dupont, & Tyriek Igwe

TNA Knockouts Number One Contenders Match: Dani Luna vs. Xia Brookside

Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel

Mike Santana vs. Robert Stone

Leon Slater on First Class Penthouse

Home-Town Man vs. Brooks Jensen

Home-Town Man takes out Lexis King on the outside. Lexis gets him back by pulling his leg as Home-Town man tried to get back into the ring.

RESULTS: Brooks Jensen defeats Home-Town Man via pinfall with a running heel kick.

Tree House Segment:

Trey Miguel literally calls Zack Wentz on the phone to talk about Wes Lee, who is back in TNA as Dezmond Xavier. Dezmond asks why he had to change his name in the first place. All three are unanimous in saying “office.” The Rascalz discuss their strategy ahead of Trey Miguel’s match against Mustafa Ali on Order 4.

In-ring:

IInspiration issues an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championships at Final Resolution. The challenge was answered by Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford and they brawl. Mila Moore joined the Tessa and Victoria in the beat down only for IInspiration to get the upper hand. IInspiration was left standing tall hold up the tag titles.

Backstage:

He gives a speech to the participants of the tag team main event for tonight. Santino Marella is excited as he names The Hardys, and Cedric Alexander. Then he tells the group to prepare for war

#1 Contender match for the TNA Knockouts Championship – Dani Luna vs. Xia Brookside

RESULTS: Xia Brookside defeats Dani Luna via roll up pinfall after Indi Hartwell interfered to stop Dani from using a steel chair. Then used a chain to knockout Dani Luna and helped Dani to victory. After the match, we see Lei Ying Lee clapping for her tag team partner backstage.

Mike Santana vs. Robert Stone:

Mike Santana defeats Robert Stone via pinfall with Spin the Block. After the match, Mike attacks Stone then grabs the mic. He says, “one down! It’s your job to let all your boys know I’m on demon time! Guess what? Papi’s home!”

Frankie Kazarian promo:

TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian addresses his upcoming title defense against JDC at Final Resolution. Kaz makes fun of JDC retirement announcement, telling him he isn’t on the level of guys like John Cena and AJ Styles. “You couldn’t be a star if you were thrown by a ninja,” he says.

Fir$t Cla$$ Penthouse with Leon Slater:

Aj Francis trash talks to Leon Slater. Then he says Swann couldn’t get the job done. They attacked Leon but Rich Swann then refuses to hit Leon Slater with the X-Division championship. So, Francis hits a Down Payment.

Trey Miguel vs. Mustafa Ali

RESULTS: Mustafa Ali defeats Trey Miguel via submission with a Sharpshooter.

The System Promo:

JDC talks about his upcoming TNA World Championship match against Frankie Kazarian. Dirty Dango says he’s heard Kaz mocking his career. JDC asks Kaz how many WrestleMania appearances he’s had on his resume. Dango says they both came up in the business almost at the same time. He respects Kaz but he didn’t have to make things personal by bringing his marriage into the mix. JDC says he wants to step away while he can and he’s going to bring the fight to Kaz at TNA Final Resolution.

Steve Maclin, Cedric Alexander, & The Hardys vs. Lexis King, Stacks Lorenzo, Tyson Dupont, & Tyriek Igwe

RESULTS: Lexis King, Stacks Lorenzo, Tyson Dupont, & Tyriek Igwe defeats Steve Maclin, Cedric Alexander, & The Hardys via pinfall after Lexis King hits Maclin with his cane. Santino is at the top of the stage arguing with team NXT.

Final Resolution card: