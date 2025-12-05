Backstage News On TNA’s Move To AMC, Live Schedule Details Revealed

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, TNA Wrestling has announced a media rights deal with AMC Networks that will move the company’s flagship weekly show, iMPACT, to AMC.

The transition begins with a live show scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Meltzer mentioned that while iMPACT will not be live every week on AMC, there will be a significant number of live broadcasts, especially during the first two weeks of programming. The third show will air on tape delay.

Additionally, TNA plans to tape iMPACT on the road for its weekly broadcasts, despite having used Orlando, Florida, as its primary taping location for over a year.

TNA and AMC previously announced this partnership as a multi-year deal. As part of the media rights agreement, iMPACT will also be available for streaming on AMC+. The debut live show will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, TNA President Carlos Silva clarified that WWE had no involvement in TNA Wrestling’s negotiations with AMC, which were primarily conducted between TNA and Creative Artists Agency (CAA).