Carmella And Corey Graves Announce Birth Of Their Second Child

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella and her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves, have shared joyful news — the couple has welcomed their second child together.

In a touching post on Instagram, Carmella introduced their newborn son, Bram Julian Polinsky, writing:

“bram julian polinsky 🤍 you’ve changed my life forever, baby boy.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow WWE superstars. This marks the couple’s second child, following the birth of their first son on November 8, 2023. Carmella and Graves were married on April 7, 2022.

Carmella’s path to motherhood has been deeply emotional. In October 2022, she bravely revealed that she suffered a miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy — an experience she has since spoken openly about to raise awareness and support other women who have endured similar losses.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child earlier this year in April 2025. Before taking time away from WWE, Carmella was a fixture on television and one of the company’s most decorated female stars. Her accolades include being a former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Women’s Tag Team Champion, and the first-ever winner of the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Earlier this year, reports confirmed that Carmella’s WWE contract had expired, officially ending her near 12-year run with the company.

Outside the squared circle, Carmella continues to inspire through her ventures as a certified fitness instructor, personal trainer, and entrepreneur. In 2020, she launched her own wine brand, Capo Cagna, showcasing her drive, creativity, and passion beyond wrestling.

PWMania.com sends heartfelt congratulations to Carmella, Corey Graves, and their family on the arrival of baby Bram Julian.