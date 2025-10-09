Former WWE Tag Team Champion In Critical Condition

Former WWE star Bobby “Sir Mo” Horne, best known as one-half of the popular 1990s tag team Men on a Mission, is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) battling a severe blood infection and pneumonia, according to a statement from Book Pro Wrestlers. The organization’s social media post requested prayers and support for Horne and his wife, Denise Jones, who remains by his side at the hospital.

This latest health crisis is part of a long series of medical battles for the wrestling veteran. Horne has faced significant health challenges over the past several years, including receiving a kidney transplant in 2018. His condition worsened in January 2022, when he contracted COVID-19, resulting in a three-week stay in the ICU.

Because Horne must take immune-suppressing medication to prevent his body from rejecting the transplanted kidney, the COVID infection was particularly dangerous. Later that same year, he underwent emergency hernia surgery, which led to further complications — including pneumonia and the loss of his donor kidney, forcing him to resume dialysis treatments.

Horne rose to fame in the early 1990s as part of Men on a Mission, alongside Mabel (Nelson Frazier) and their rapping manager Oscar. The colorful, upbeat trio debuted in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1993, known for their energetic entrances and positive message.

The team achieved championship success in March 1994, when they captured the WWF Tag Team Championship after defeating The Quebecers at a live event in London, England. Their reign was brief, as they dropped the titles back to The Quebecers just two days later.

Following a heel turn in 1995 and Mabel’s victory in the King of the Ring tournament, Men on a Mission eventually disbanded in 1996. Horne went on to wrestle on the independent circuit, where he also ran his own wrestling promotion and training school in Texas with his wife, Denise.

His tag team partner, Nelson Frazier, later known as Viscera and Big Daddy V, tragically passed away in 2014.

We send our best wishes and hopes for a full recovery to Bobby “Sir Mo” Horne during this difficult time.