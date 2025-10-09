Top Indy Star Announces Departure From WWE ID Program

Independent wrestling standout Zayda Steel has officially announced her departure from WWE’s ID (Independent Development) program after opting not to renew her contract. The 21-year-old rising star shared the news in a heartfelt post on social media, thanking WWE for the opportunities and experience she gained while emphasizing her decision to focus on what’s best for her long-term career.

“I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me,” Steel wrote on X. “I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting started! Thank you.”

Steel was among the first class of signees when WWE launched the ID program last year — an initiative designed to create a bridge between independent wrestling and the company’s developmental system. The program allows wrestlers to receive financial and training support from WWE while continuing to compete on the independent scene, providing a potential pathway to a full-time NXT contract if the company sees fit.

During her tenure, Steel was a featured participant in the match to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s ID Champion earlier this year, competing in a triple threat bout ultimately won by Kylie Rae. That title has since been vacated following Rae’s recent pregnancy announcement.

Now a free agent, Zayda Steel is wasting no time making her next move. She is scheduled to challenge Indi Hartwell for the House of Glory Women’s Championship this Friday night at the “With Glory Comes Pride” event in Queens, New York.

The high-profile match represents a major opportunity for Steel to make a statement as she begins a new chapter in her young but fast-rising career — one that has already made her a name to watch in the world of professional wrestling.