Stephanie McMahon To Be Deposed In WWE Shareholder Lawsuit

The legal battle surrounding WWE’s 2023 merger with Endeavor continues to intensify, as Stephanie McMahon and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel are now officially scheduled to be deposed in the ongoing shareholder lawsuit.

According to a new report from Wrestlenomics, McMahon’s deposition is set for October 24, while Emanuel will be questioned on December 2. Their testimonies mark a major development in the case, which alleges that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon orchestrated the merger primarily for his own personal gain — ensuring he retained influence over the company — rather than seeking the best possible outcome for WWE shareholders.

The lawsuit, originally filed in November 2023 by the Ohio Laborers’ Pension Fund, claims that McMahon intentionally steered the sale toward Endeavor (now TKO Group Holdings) to preserve his power. It further alleges that McMahon ignored or dismissed potentially more lucrative offers that may have provided greater value to investors but would have forced him out of a leadership role.

In addition to McMahon and Emanuel, several other prominent figures are also expected to give depositions, including:

Frank Riddick, former WWE executive

Brad Blum, former WWE executive and current President of 14TH & I

Mark Zhu, Executive Vice President of Strategy for TKO and Endeavor

Under Delaware law, deposition transcripts are not automatically made public, though excerpts or filings could later emerge as part of court proceedings.

This shareholder suit is one of multiple legal challenges still surrounding Vince McMahon, who resigned from TKO Group in early 2024 following serious allegations made in a separate lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant, accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

The upcoming depositions of McMahon and Emanuel are expected to provide key insights into the decision-making process behind one of the most controversial corporate mergers in WWE history.