First-Time-Ever Match Set For WWE NXT

A first-time-ever showdown has been announced for this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, as two of the brand’s fastest-rising stars — Blake Monroe and Zaria — are set to collide in singles action. The match marks a pivotal moment for both competitors, with Monroe looking to rebound from recent setbacks and Zaria aiming to make a statement in her first televised singles bout in months.

For Monroe, this match is a chance to regain momentum after suffering two consecutive high-profile losses, most recently against TNA’s Jordynne Grace in a weaponized steel cage match at NXT No Mercy. Despite the defeat, Monroe — a former AEW Women’s World Champion — remains one of NXT’s most talked-about newcomers since debuting in June. A win over Zaria would go a long way toward restoring her status as a leading contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Zaria, meanwhile, has primarily been competing in the tag team division alongside NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, with the duo finding notable success. This singles opportunity gives Zaria a platform to demonstrate her individual in-ring prowess and potentially score the biggest win of her NXT career.

Tuesday’s episode is shaping up to be a loaded night of action, featuring major fallout from the NXT x TNA: Showdown special. A battle royal will determine the next challenger for Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc, and the show will also include the NXT debut of El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. as he faces Lexis King, plus a heated grudge match between Josh Briggs and TNA’s Matt Cardona.

With high stakes and fresh matchups, Monroe vs. Zaria promises to be one of the standout encounters on what’s expected to be a can’t-miss edition of WWE NXT.