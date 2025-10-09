Former WWE Champion Serving As Guest Coach At WWE Performance Center

While part of the WWE NXT roster is currently touring the Midwest, several remaining talents at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are getting a unique learning experience under the guidance of two industry veterans — Ace Steel and Jazz.

According to a new report from PWInsider, both Steel and Jazz are serving as guest coaches at the Performance Center this week, offering their expertise to WWE’s next generation of superstars.

The inclusion of Ace Steel is especially notable given the ongoing WWE–TNA partnership, which has seen increased collaboration between the two promotions in recent months. Steel, currently a producer for TNA, has decades of experience in the business, having previously worked as a coach and trainer for WWE’s developmental system as well as a producer in AEW. His background in in-ring psychology, match layout, and promo development makes him a valuable addition to the Performance Center’s coaching rotation.

Jazz, a former two-time WWE Women’s Champion, is also no stranger to the Performance Center, having served as a guest coach multiple times throughout 2025. Known for her power, grit, and straightforward approach, Jazz brings a wealth of knowledge from her storied career in WWE, ECW, and the independent scene. Her mentoring focuses on physical intensity and mental toughness — qualities that defined her as one of the most respected women’s wrestlers of her era.

Guest coaching is a key part of WWE’s developmental philosophy, exposing NXT prospects to diverse styles and teaching methods from accomplished veterans. The current NXT live event tour, running through Columbus, Detroit, and Cleveland, has allowed WWE to maximize opportunities for both touring and training talent this week.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP (Theodore James Perkins) is also reportedly set to return to the WWE Performance Center later this month in a guest coaching role.