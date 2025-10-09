Vince McMahon Set For Court Appearance Over Reckless Driving Charge

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is set to appear in a Stamford, Connecticut courtroom on Thursday, October 16, for a disposition hearing related to charges of reckless driving and following too closely. The case stems from a three-vehicle accident that occurred on July 24, the same day the wrestling world mourned the passing of Hulk Hogan.

According to reports, McMahon received a misdemeanor summons following the incident, which left all three vehicles towed from the scene. This marks the latest in a series of legal issues surrounding the 80-year-old former WWE executive.

In August, TMZ Sports reported that McMahon’s attorney, Mark Sherman, filed a motion to dismiss the case. The upcoming court date will determine the next steps regarding that motion and whether the matter proceeds to trial.

While this reckless driving charge is considered a minor legal matter, it comes amid a growing list of far more serious legal battles facing McMahon. He is currently a defendant in a shareholder lawsuit alleging that he engineered the 2023 WWE–UFC merger — which formed TKO Group Holdings — primarily to maintain his own power, rather than to serve shareholders’ best interests.

As part of that case, both Stephanie McMahon and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel are scheduled to be deposed in the coming months.

In addition, McMahon remains the target of a separate lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who has accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking — allegations that ultimately led to his resignation from TKO Group in early 2024.

Since stepping down, McMahon has remained completely detached from the wrestling industry, reportedly focusing his attention on other business ventures and his new company.