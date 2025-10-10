Triple H Reportedly Seen As Trying To Be “Dana White Of WWE”

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed intriguing backstage insight into Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s leadership style, with some within WWE reportedly describing his approach as “Dana-envy” — a reference to UFC President Dana White and Levesque’s perceived ambition to position himself as a similar figure within WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer, internal opinions about Levesque’s leadership remain mixed. While many believe WWE’s creative direction is thriving under his watch, others have raised questions about his occasional absences from television tapings and his growing emphasis on his on-screen role.

Some insiders reportedly linked his absences to “political priorities,” though a source close to Levesque pushed back on that narrative, emphasizing that Triple H remains fully engaged in creative meetings and that his schedule is planned well in advance.

“Even those who solidly back him have said that he wants to be Dana White — basically positioned to the crowd as the biggest star of the brand,” Meltzer wrote. “TKO may want that as well, as fighters, like wrestlers, come and go, but Dana White is the constant in UFC. One person even used the term ‘Dana-envy.’”

Despite the chatter, there is reportedly a strong consensus that WWE is in a far better position under Levesque’s leadership compared to the Vince McMahon era. One high-level source told Meltzer that the product “would be no different if he was there 24/7 or micro-managed every detail,” drawing a sharp contrast to McMahon’s “control freak” tendencies.

WWE’s current creative and commercial success — including record-breaking live gates, merchandise sales, and lucrative media rights deals — has reportedly afforded Levesque a great deal of autonomy and “zero pressure” to make drastic creative adjustments.

The report also notes some speculation that Triple H’s focus has recently leaned toward how WWE’s product is portrayed on the critically acclaimed docuseries WWE Unreal, rather than the week-to-week grind of television storytelling.

“One person questioned if he cares more about how it will look on WWE Unreal than what is really happening — and it was said that would be a very fair question,” Meltzer added.

Still, sources indicate that Levesque is increasingly hands-on creatively, especially with SmackDown, focusing on more layered storytelling and long-term planning. Cory Hays of BodySlam.net supported this sentiment, noting that Triple H “has really been more hands-on as of late, trying to cook up better stories — especially on the SmackDown side.”

Ultimately, the report paints a portrait of a confident, secure leader at the helm of WWE’s modern boom period — one focused on long-term stability and strategic presentation, even as internal comparisons to Dana White continue to circulate behind the scenes.