Nic Nemeth “Pissed Off” Over WWE NXT Star Holding TNA World Title

Former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth didn’t hold back when speaking on TMZ Inside The Ring, expressing his outrage over the current state of the TNA World Championship. The outspoken star made it clear that he’s “pissed off” that the company’s top title is currently in the hands of an NXT superstar, vowing to personally bring the championship back to TNA if things don’t change at Bound For Glory.

Nemeth revealed that his frustration has been boiling since Joe Hendry dropped the belt earlier this year.

“I’ve been pissed off since Joe Hendry thought he could just tour around, make the rounds, and have fun exhibitions as TNA Champion — and then lost the title to an NXT talent who doesn’t even belong in our locker room,” Nemeth said. “That part really fired me up.”

Looking ahead to Bound For Glory, where TNA’s Mike Santana will challenge NXT’s Trick Williams for the TNA World Title, Nemeth issued a firm warning.

“If Santana can’t come through, me and Ryan might have to take a little break as a tag team, and I’ll step in and take that title back — just for TNA, just so we have it,” he declared. “There’s something really disgusting about this. We need a locker room leader who’s full-time in TNA. I’m dead serious about how pissed off I am.”

His brother and tag team partner, Ryan Nemeth, chimed in with a bold counterpoint, suggesting the situation could soon swing the other way.

“It might be interesting if one of our guys wins an NXT or WWE title,” Ryan added. “If you’re looking at balance in the wrestling world, that’s bound to happen sometime soon.”

The TNA World Championship will be on the line when Trick Williams defends the title against Mike Santana in the Bound For Glory main event on Sunday, October 12 — a match that could define the future of both promotions’ ongoing crossover storyline.