Omos Makes Surprise Return At WWE NXT Live Event In Columbus, Ohio

Omos made a surprise return to a WWE ring on Thursday night, appearing at the NXT live event in Columbus, Ohio. In his first in-ring appearance in months, the towering superstar defeated Lexis King in a short bout after delivering a powerful chokeslam, working the match as a babyface.

His return at an untelevised NXT show rather than on Raw or SmackDown signals WWE’s continued strategy of giving Omos additional in-ring experience in smaller, controlled environments. This developmental approach is consistent with his previous schedule — throughout 2024, Omos wrestled a series of non-televised house show matches against Akira Tozawa, aimed at refining his timing, pacing, and crowd interaction.

Omos’s NXT appearance follows a year-long international excursion that saw him compete overseas while remaining under WWE contract. In early 2024, he was sent to Japan to work with WWE’s partner promotion Pro Wrestling Noah, where he joined the Team 2000X stable. During that run, he and partner Daga captured the GHC Tag Team Championship at the Noah The New Year pay-per-view.

On January 25, 2025, Omos announced his departure from Noah, formally handing his tag title to Daga before it was officially vacated. Afterward, WWE sent him to Mexico to perform for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which WWE acquired earlier this year. At Triplemanía XXXIII, AAA’s biggest annual event, Omos competed in and won the 2025 Bardahl Cup, further cementing his growing international credentials.

Omos’s global experience and the company’s renewed developmental focus appear to be part of WWE’s long-term strategy to refine him into a more polished performer. Historically, WWE has had mixed success managing giants of his stature — with stars like Big Show enjoying sustained success, while others, such as Giant González, had shorter runs.

The combination of international experience and non-televised NXT performances suggests WWE is investing in Omos’s growth and preparing him for an eventual return to television with a more complete skill set.