WWE Plans Major Political Presence for John Cena’s Final Match

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is reportedly planning to invite leading political figures to attend John Cena’s final professional wrestling match, which is set to take place during a special Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C.

The event — already being billed internally as a landmark media moment — is expected to draw major attention both inside and outside the wrestling world. Meltzer reports that while former President Donald Trump has not yet confirmed his attendance, the possibility remains open.

“They expect leading political figures to be invited and attend this show,” Meltzer wrote. “Donald Trump has not confirmed coming. He has confirmed being at the Army vs. Navy football game. The game will be at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore at 3 p.m. that day, so he easily, if he wanted to, could get to the show.”

Meltzer added that WWE anticipates “a ton of people from the White House” to be in attendance.

“Trump is undecided at the moment, but a lot of major people have already told WWE they are coming,” the report noted.

The political outreach is reportedly part of a broader strategy by TKO to position WWE as a major player in the American sports and entertainment landscape. Meltzer also referenced internal discussions linking this initiative to a planned UFC event at the White House in June 2026, which has been described within TKO as being “the biggest sports event in American history.”

The McMahon family’s long-standing relationship with Donald Trump is well-documented. Trump has made several appearances on WWE programming — most famously during the “Battle of the Billionaires” storyline at WrestleMania 23 — and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (Celebrity Wing) in 2013. Linda McMahon served as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration in Trump’s first presidential administration from 2017 to 2019.

This latest development comes just one week after Stephanie McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Linda McMahon visited the White House to support a new executive order on pediatric cancer research. During the event, Stephanie delivered a speech honoring WWE fan Connor “The Crusher” Michalek and thanked the President for his support of the initiative.

While not yet officially announced by WWE, Meltzer reports that Cena’s final opponent is expected to be former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, setting the stage for an epic clash that bridges the past and present of WWE.

The upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile WWE broadcasts in years — blending sports entertainment, politics, and pop culture as John Cena bids farewell to the ring in front of a potentially historic audience.