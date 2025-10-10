Spoiler: Surprise Returns Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

The go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Perth, Australia, delivered a night full of surprises and chaos, featuring the long-awaited returns of Shinsuke Nakamura and Tama Tonga.

Nakamura made his first WWE appearance since June, answering Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge, while Tonga made a shocking return moments later — interfering in the match and reuniting with The Bloodline in brutal fashion.

The main event segment saw United States Champion Sami Zayn continue his weekly open challenge, only for the Perth crowd to erupt when Shinsuke Nakamura’s “The Rising Sun” entrance theme hit. The two former NXT rivals went toe-to-toe in a competitive match that showcased both men’s intensity and technical prowess.

Nakamura nearly secured victory after connecting with a Kinshasa, but as he went for the pin, he was blindsided by a hooded attacker — revealed to be Tama Tonga, marking his first appearance on WWE television in months. The interference caused a disqualification, sparking chaos to close the show.

Tama Tonga wasn’t alone. Moments later, he was joined by his family members Talla Tonga, Tanga Loa, and JC Mateo, as the reformed Bloodline launched a vicious four-on-one assault on both Nakamura and Zayn.

The attack was orchestrated by Solo Sikoa, who entered the ring after the beatdown to stand tall over his fallen rivals — sending a powerful message to Zayn and the entire WWE locker room. Sikoa, who lost the U.S. Title to Zayn in August, appeared to have reclaimed his authority as the faction’s enforcer.

For Nakamura, the night marked a return to his babyface persona and the fan-favorite “Rising Sun” entrance music — a nostalgic moment that drew one of the loudest ovations of the night.

Both men had been absent from WWE television for extended periods. Nakamura’s hiatus was reportedly due to a lack of creative direction, while Tonga had been sidelined since April, with rumors of an undisclosed injury keeping him out of action.

With The Bloodline seemingly stronger than ever and Nakamura back in the spotlight, Friday’s episode set the stage for an explosive fallout heading into WWE Crown Jewel in Perth.