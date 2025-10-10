Early Plans Revealed For WWE Survivor Series 2025 WarGames Matches

The first details regarding WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 have reportedly been revealed — and they point to two blockbuster elimination matches featuring some of the biggest names in the company.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the November 29 premium live event in San Diego, California, is set to showcase the next chapters in two of WWE’s biggest ongoing rivalries — The Bloodline vs. The Vision, and a high-profile women’s division WarGames showdown.

Per Meltzer, the men’s WarGames match is currently planned to feature a reunited Bloodline taking on The Vision in what’s being described internally as one of the most star-studded WarGames matches in WWE history.

The babyface team is expected to consist of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and Jey Uso, with a fifth mystery partner still to be decided. Reports indicate that Jimmy Uso and LA Knight are the leading candidates for that final slot.

They are set to face the heel faction of The Vision, made up of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory. The inclusion of both Lesnar and Theory has reportedly surprised many within WWE — Lesnar due to his past rivalries with Reigns and Punk, and Theory because of his recent injury status.

The women’s WarGames match is also shaping up to be an all-star battle featuring both main roster and NXT talent. The babyface team is reportedly set to include AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Iyo Sky.

They are expected to face a powerful heel lineup featuring Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and NXT standout Lash Legend — a combination that blends established champions, returning stars, and rising talent from across WWE’s brands.

In addition to the two WarGames matches, Meltzer reports that John Cena is scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series. The match would mark Cena’s second-to-last bout before his officially announced retirement in December.

With two massive WarGames clashes and Cena’s high-stakes title match, Survivor Series 2025 is shaping up to be one of WWE’s most loaded events in years — combining legacy, star power, and faction warfare on one of wrestling’s biggest stages.