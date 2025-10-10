Member Of Samoan Anoa’i Family Released By WWE

The WWE releases seem to be piling up again.

In addition to some of the recent WWE departures, which have included Kylie Rae and Zayda Steel from the WWE I.D. program, among others, another new WWE release has been announced.

Lance Anoa’i confirmed news of his WWE departure in a post shared via X.

“I would officially announce my departure from WWE,” he wrote. “I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived!”

He added, “I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30 days. Accepting bookings [email protected].”