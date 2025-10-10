WWE NXT Live Results From Detroit, MI. – October 10, 2025

WWE held a NXT live event at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The following are complete results courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.

* Los Americanos defeated Chase U

* TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeated Thea Hail, Zaria & Candice LaRae

* Omos defeats Myles Borne

* NXT North American Champion Ethan Page defeated Trey Miguel

* #DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated DarkState

* Oba Femi defeated Je’Von Evans. Post-match, DarkState attacks Oba Femi. Omos enters the ring for the save, chasing DarkState out. Omos and Oba Femi go face to face. Omos lays out Oba.

* WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca vs. Kendal Grey went to a Time Limit Draw

* WWE Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca defeated Kendal Grey

* Ricky Saints and MCMG defeated Lexis King, Josh Briggs & Trick Williams