Additional WWE Release Confirmed, Bringing Today’s Total To Three

Stevie Turner, the 28-year old women’s wrestling star, has announced she has parted ways with WWE in a post shared via her official X account this evening.

“My time with WWE has come to an end,” she wrote. “I’ve had a brilliant time and I’m so excited for the future. See you soon!”

She joins Lance Anoa’i and Drake Starks (Drake Knox), both of which also broke the news regarding their own respective releases from the company earlier today.

Kylie Rae and Zayda Steel from the WWE I.D. program also announced their respective WWE releases on Thursday.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding potential additional WWE releases continue to surface.