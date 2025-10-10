WWE SmackDown Results – October 10, 2025

The road to Crown Jewel: Perth winds down tonight when WWE goes “Down Under.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown takes place this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, a taped WWE Crown Jewel: Perth “go-home” episode from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes’ final words before Crown Jewel, The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia & Kiana James and the latest Open Challenge for the WWE United States Championship by Sami Zayn.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 10, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

Cody Rhodes Kicks Things Off

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring. Rhodes comes out with a blue suit to a great ovation. Cody, Cody Rhodes chant starts. (Daddy, Daddy Cool). “Perth, What do you want to talk about?” says Cody. “We could talk about Seth Rollins.”

Crown Jewel might be Seth Rollins Achilles heel, he might be also. He doesn’t blame Seth Rollins for his actions. When you love WWE like Seth loves it, you’ll do anything. But when you start to think that you are the only one that can carry all of this, that’s the downfall.

That’s a quest for control, and quest for power. He tells Seth that the QB moniker is just a nickname. Cody will name some names, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Rhea Rhipley, Jay Uso, CM Punk. He gets back to Seth Rollins. Crowd starts chanting.

Cody asks Michael Cole what they’re saying. Wade Barrett takes the microphone and says they are saying “Seth Rollins is a wanka” Rhodes goes on to finish his segment by saying that Seth cannot beat him. The opening segment for the show wraps up there.

Backstage With Stephanie Vaquer & Chelsea Green & Tiffany Stratton

Backstage Stephanie Vaquer was approached by Chelsea Green. WWE Women’s champion, Tiffany Stratton quickly interrupts. Vaquer says “Tomorrow, may the best woman win”. Stratton responds by saying “Glad we’re on the same page”.

Backstage With Cody Rhodes & Jacob Fatu

Backstage, Cody Rhodes bumps with Jacob Fatu. Jacob tells him that when he finishes with Seth Rollings, then Jacob looks at Cody’s championship. Cody leaves. Nick Aldis comes and asks Fatu that he wants to talk to him in the office. Drew McIntyre attacks Jacob Fatu backstage.

WWE U.S. Title Open Challenge

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Back inside the arena, Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring for his latest scheduled open challenge defense of his WWE United States Championship. Answering the call is the surprise return of “The King of Strong Style’ himself, Shinsuke Nakamura, who comes out to his old WWE theme music.

The bell sounds and off we go. They lock up, exchange a few arm twists and take downs. Both men are back up. Nakamura eventually takes control of the match early. Sliding German suplex by Nakamura. Back in the ring. Nakamura is in complete control, covers, 1,2 but Zayn kicks out.

Zayn fights back and gains control. Back breaker by Zayn and covers, 1,2 but Nakamura kicks out. Zayn has him in the corner and delivers a couple of chops to the chest, the follows by a couple of punches. This is the eighth time these two fight.

Shinsuke fights back and drops Zayn down in the corner. Nakamura with a heel kick to the face of Zayn and covers, 1,2 but Zayn kicks out. Massive clothesline by Zayn and Nakamura is down. Zayn goes to the top rope and jumps, put Shinsuke moves out of the way and Zayn lands on his feet.

The match continues to go back and forth. Small package roll up by Zayn, but Nakaumra counters and no 3 count. Match continues with Nakamura on the second rope and kicks Zayn in the back of his head, he covers, 1,2 but Zayn kicks out.

Nakamura stays on control and continues with a few kicks. Nakamura has Zayn on the corner and delivers a few blows. He puts Zayn on the top rope. Superplex was attempted, but Zayn hangs on and fights back. Sunsetflip bomb by Zayn, 1,2 but Nakamura kicks out.

Nakamura fights back with a massive kick to the back of the head of Zayn. Sami falls to the outside. Shinsuke goes after him, but Sami fights back. They both get back to the ring before the count of 10. Nakamura is in complete control.

Nakamura is standing in the corner about to finish him off. He gets dragged to the outside by someone wearing a mask. The mask is taken off and it’s Tama Tunga. MFT members show up and surround Zayn. They attack him and Nakamura. Solo Sikoa is shown entered the right after the beat down and stands.

Winner via DQ and STILL WWE U.S. Champion: Sami Zayn

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu Set For Next Week

The show goes to a commercial. When the show returns, we see video highlights of what just transpired with the return of Tama Tonga and The MFT’s attacking during the Zayn U.S. title tilt with Nakamura. After that, we head backstage.

We see SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis talking with referees and then talking with Drew McIntye. He tells Drew that next week he’ll get Fatu in a match. Drew is happy to beat some respect into him. As he says this, Fatu then attacks him and we get another pull-apart brawl with these two.

Stephanie Vaquer & Tiffany Stratton vs. Giulia & Kiana James

The ring entrances for the four women involved in the next match of the evening take place. The bell sounds and off we go. Stephanie Vaquer and Kiana James kick things off for their respective teams. James then offers a handshake still trying to get Vaquer as a client.

James lands a knee as Vaquer dismisses her. Back suplex from Vaquer then a Devil’s Kiss to follow up. Giulia tags in and things get serious as they stare down and we head to break. We come back to Giulia tossing Vaquer around then tagging in James.

Some corner work from James then Giulia tags in and comes off the top with a dropkick. Jawbreaker and superkick from Vaquer, James then tags in and barely stops Vaquer from tagging out so Vaquer cracks her with an enziguri then tags in Tiffany.

Stratton gets to run wild on James for a bit and hits a handspring back elbow in the corner. Sky High from Tiffany gets a 2 count. Cartwheel Alabama Slam attempt from Tiffany but she has to settle for a roll up as James blocks her.

The WWE Women’s Champion then takes a superkick. Giulia tags in and hits an Arrivederci knee then a Glamorous Driver for a near fall as Vaquer breaks up the pin. James tags back in but Tiffany avoids a powerbomb then hits an Alabama Slam.

Vaquer tags in and dropkicks Giulia. She hits James with a Angel’s Wings into a face buster on the knees and Giulia makes the save on the pin. Giulia headbutts Tiffany but then gets sent to the floor. Stratton tags in, Vaquer then heads up top to dive onto Giulia. Stratton hits the Finlay Roll into the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.

Winners: Stephanie Vaquer & Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Title Match Is Announced

Backstage we see WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair coming over to talk to WWE NXT duo Sol Ruca and Zaria. After a brief verbal back-and-forth, they go on to grant them a shot at their women’s tag team titles.

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits

Back to the ring the Street Profits with their old theme come out for their big title opportunity. As they continue to make their way down to the squared circle for our next match of the evening, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Aleister Black warming up in the back for his Last Man Standing match against Damian Priest later in the main event of the evening. Back to the ring, the theme hits for The Wyatt Sicks. Out come the defending WWE Tag-Team Champions.

There is still no sign of Bo Dallas, a.k.a. Uncle Howdy, marking a few weeks in a row now he has been noticeably absent when The Wyatt Sicks come out. It’s time for tag title action in our next match. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

We get a wild brawl to start off. Things settle into Dawkins and Gacy for a bit as Dawkins lands a jumping back elbow. Ford tags in and Gacy gets double teamed for a bit, then Lums takes a Flapjack onto Gacy. Back body drop to Gacy and the heels powder, so Dawkins stalks and then rams both men into the barricade.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this tag-team title tilt continues. Dawkins and Gacy head back into the ring where Gacy lands a boot then tags in Lumis and they hit the back supex and neck-breaker combo for a two-count.

Gacy tags back in and hits a clothesline after Lumis hit a Manhattan Drop, both men then follow up with sentons. Lumis back in to continue working over Dawkins. Neck crank from Lumis then they hit the ropes for a double clothesline and double down spot.

Both men tag out and Ford gets to be the house on fire as he lays into Gacy with clotheslines. High top rope crossbody from Ford. Dawkins tags in and they hit The Revelation but Lumis breaks up the pin to save the match right before we come back to broadcast.

Ford heads up top, Lumis clocks him then he and Gacy climb up for a super-plex, Dawkins comes over though and gets both men on his shoulders and Ford then hits a double Doomsday Blockbuster to put everyone down. Cover from Dawkins but Cross puts a foot on the ropes.

B-Fab tosses Cross into the ring steps, Rowan then menaces her until Cross can dive onto B-Fab. Ford dives onto Rowan, Dawkins hits Gacy with the Anointment then dives onto Rowan. Ford tries From the Heavens but Lumis pulls Gacy out of the way then they hit The Plague to retain the titles.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag-Team Champions: The Wyatt Sicks

The MFTs Are Next For The Wyatt Sicks

Once the match wraps up, we see the reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks pose. Out of nowhere, we see the MFT goons with Solo Sikoa show up behind them. The two teams square off for an intense stare down. It looks like that’s the direction the tag title scene is heading.

The Miz Tells Carmelo Hayes ‘Melo Does Miss”

We see highlights of Miz turning on Carmelo Hayes. Backstage, Miz talks with Cathy Kelley. He saw the potential in Hayes and gave him time and knowledge, but Hayes threw it away. Miz reminds us of his accolades and says again that Hayes blew it. “I can’t elevate every loser on the roster.” He says Hayes missed.

Last Man Standing

Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest

It’s main event time!

We return inside the arena, where Michael Cole and Wade Barrett talk about next week’s show and tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event. Highlights and a pre-match video package airs to tell the story between Aleister Black and Damian Priest to set the stage for their upcoming Last Man Standing match.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. Damian Priest heads to the ring, followed by Aleister Black. The bell sounds and off we go. We get right to striking, both men try kicks then Priest lands a right hand.

Some corner work from Priest then he tosses Black over the top rope to the floor. Priest goes under the ring but can’t find what he wants, eventually he finds a kendo stick but runs into a boot from Black. Black with a flurry of kicks.

Priest bounces Black into the ring steps. Priest gets the top of the ring steps and rams them into Black’s head. Black’s up, Priest hits him with the steps again. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in our main event continues.

When the show returns, we see Priest landing a thrust kick to avoid getting hit with a kendo stick. The crowd want tables, to the surprise of no one. Priest sends Black into the barricade then gets the base of the ring steps and gets them in the ring.

Black goes into the ring, Priest with a lifting Flatliner then he sets the base of the steps in the middle of the ring. Black with some knees then a knee to the head in the corner. Priest kicks Black on the top rope then climbs up with him, but Black slips free and Priest avoids a powerbomb.

Black sweeps the legs of Priest and he face plants onto the steps. Black jumps into a goozle, then he knees Priest and hits a nice looking Meteora onto the steps that puts Priest down. Priest is able to get up at 7 or so. Black puts the ring steps on a side.

They trade strikes before Priest lifts and drops Black onto the upturned steps. Priest follows up with a Razor’s Edge but Black fights free then low bridges Priest and follows with an orihara moonsault which Priest avoids, then Black with a modified Sunset Flip that sends Priest’s head into the ring steps.

Black rams the back of Priest’s head into the ring steps a few times for good measure. Priest regains his feet at the count of seven, and then sort of pounces Black over the announce table. On that note, the show heads into another mid-match break, our final commercial time out of the evening.

We return this time to the sight of some strikes from Priest, as he batters Black around the ringside area. Priest gets back in the ring, picks up the base of the ring steps and throws them at Black on the floor but Black avoids the impact.

Another kendo stick for Priest then they both head into the ring. Priest boxes the ears of Black then runs through some of his usual offense before we come back to broadcast. Kendo stick shot from Priest then he and Black both start landing stick shots.

Black yanks Priest off the top rope into a knee to the jaw and Priest falls to the floor as both men are down. Both men beat the count, Black follows Priest to the floor and gets a chair from the crowd. Some chair shots to the body from Black.

Priest fights back with a chokeslam onto the apron. Priest then hits a Razor’s Edge onto the announce table which doesn’t give. Black barely beats the count by rolling off the table and getting his feet on the ground. Priest hits another Razor’s Edge onto the table which still doesn’t break.

Again Black beats the count the same way. Priest begins battering Black through the crowd and towards an equipment area. They fight up onto some platforms then Priest with a suplex onto a higher box. Black tries to beg off but Priest climbs up with him and stands over him.

Black does beat the count but his wife, Zelina Vega comes through the crowd to try and beg for mercy from Priest. That distraction gives Black time, and when Priest goes in Black hits him with a fireball to the face. Black Mass and Priest falls through a couple of tables on the floor and this time he wont beat the count.

With that said, Aleister Black is declared the winner of the Last Man Standing match. He and Zelina Vega pose together as they flash an evil smirk looking down at Priest laid out in front of them. We see officials checking on Priest. That’s how things wrap up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Aleister Black