Backstage News On Santos Escobar Re-Signing With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Santos Escobar recently signed a new deal with WWE just a few days after initially leaving the company.

Reports indicate that Escobar was primarily interested in a solid creative plan rather than financial compensation. However, he ended up signing a contract that was “considerably larger” than what had been previously offered, and WWE took his concerns about creative direction into account.

Bodyslam+ reported that WWE had previously devised a plan for Escobar involving AAA wrestling, which would have seen him become the AAA Mega Champion while Los Garza held the AAA World Tag Team Titles. However, the plans changed, and the championship ultimately went to Dominik Mysterio instead.

The reasons behind this change have not yet been disclosed, but further information is expected to be released in the future.

Escobar, who was born in Mexico City, is also known by his wrestling name, El Hijo Del Fantasma.