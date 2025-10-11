WWE has their second of three nights at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, as WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is LIVE at 8am ET. / 5am PT.

Things get started with a two-hour ‘Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth” that kicks off at 6am ET. / 3am PT. hosted by Michael Cole and featuring panelists Wade Barrett and Big E.

Advertised for the PLE is Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Seth Rollins (c) for the Crown Jewel Men’s title, Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton (c) for the Crown Jewel Women’s title, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight, as well as Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane.

Featured below are our WWE Crown Jewel: Perth results from Saturday, October 11, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired LIVE from 6am – 12pm EST. on the ESPN App, Netflix and other platforms.

WWE CROWN JEWEL: PERTH RESULTS – OCTOBER 11, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs as always to get the show officially off-and-running from RAC Arena in Perth. The pre-show panel of Michael Cole, Big E. and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show as we hear a rabid sea of fans making a ton of noise in the background.

A cool Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins rivalry video package airs to get things going. When it wraps up, we check in with Jackie Redmond, Cathy Kelley and the other members of the Countdown broadcast team in various areas backstsge at the show venue for today.