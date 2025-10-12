Video: Australian Crowd Boos U.S. National Anthem At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE held its 2025 Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, October 11, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

The show began with some controversy even before it aired on the ESPN app. Sophie Foster performed the national anthems of the United States and Australia, but the crowd notably booed the U.S. national anthem, and the boos were loud and clear.

This trend of international fans booing the U.S. national anthem seems to occur whenever WWE holds PLEs outside of the United States.

A similar situation happened earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, where the Canadian crowd also booed the U.S. national anthem.

I’ve never heard an anthem so resoundingly booed 🤣 #CrownJewel pic.twitter.com/oUXPNb7gZ5 — Neil Sherwin (@neilsherwin) October 11, 2025