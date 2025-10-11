Undertaker Reacts To John Cena’s Tribute At WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel 2025, John Cena scored a hard-fought victory over AJ Styles in what many are calling one of the most emotional and creatively layered matches of the year.

Throughout the bout, Cena paid tribute to several of wrestling’s biggest legends by performing a series of signature moves from across generations — a heartfelt nod to those who helped shape his two-decade career.

During the match, Cena executed:

The Miz’s Skull Crushing Finale

Chris Jericho’s Walls of Jericho

Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail

Rusev’s Accolade

Randy Orton’s RKO

The Undertaker’s Chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver

The crowd in Perth, Australia, erupted with each tribute, creating a unique mix of nostalgia and appreciation for Cena’s legacy as he heads into the final stretch of his career.

Following the event, The Undertaker himself took to Twitter/X to praise the match and Cena’s tribute, writing:

“Thank you @JohnCena and thank you @AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME!”

The exchange between Cena and Undertaker quickly went viral, with fans and wrestlers alike applauding the 16-time world champion for honoring the legends who came before him — and for reminding the WWE Universe why he remains one of the greatest performers of all time.