SmackDown Star To Challenge For North American Championship Tonight

A major championship match has been officially added to this Saturday’s NXT live event in Cleveland, Ohio, as North American Champion Ethan Page is set to defend his title against Johnny Gargano.

The announcement was made following a chaotic backstage altercation on Friday night during the NXT live event in Detroit, Michigan, after Page’s victory over TNA star Trey Miguel.

According to live reports, Page was backstage celebrating his win when he was confronted by Gargano, leading to a heated exchange that quickly turned physical. The two men brawled before being separated by members of the NXT roster.

In the aftermath, “Johnny Wrestling” issued a direct challenge for a North American Championship Match in his hometown of Cleveland — a challenge that Page seemingly accepted on social media.

“I’m not gonna carry your bags, Johnny … but I’ll pack them for you. NXT is my show now,” Page wrote on X, referencing Gargano’s old nickname for him from their early days in NXT.

The matchup marks Gargano’s first major NXT appearance in Cleveland since returning to WWE, and his first opportunity at the North American Championship since 2021 — a title he previously held on three occasions.

The NXT live tour has delivered several noteworthy moments in recent weeks. Friday’s Detroit show was headlined by a six-man tag team match that saw new NXT Champion Ricky Saints team with the Motor City Machine Guns to defeat Lexis King, Josh Briggs, and former champion Trick Williams.

The show also featured a face-to-face confrontation between former NXT Champion Oba Femi and the colossal Omos, following Omos’ appearance at Thursday’s live event in Columbus.

Elsewhere on the tour, Sol Ruca continued her impressive run as WWE Speed Women’s Champion, successfully defending her title against Kendal Grey.

With Ethan Page vs. Johnny Gargano now set for Cleveland, this weekend’s NXT live event promises to be one of the most anticipated stops on the brand’s road tour — and a homecoming showdown fans won’t want to miss.