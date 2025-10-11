Backstage News On Santos Escobar’s New WWE Contract

PWMania.com recently reported that Santos Escobar re-signed with WWE just a couple of days after his previous contract expired.

According to Fightful Select, many within the company were positively surprised by Escobar’s return. Some believed that the offer he received would be retracted if he did not accept it within a short time frame, a rule that has applied to others, including Karrion Kross.

The report also noted that before re-signing, Escobar was scheduled to appear at New York Comic-Con. The outlet confirmed this news but mentioned that there have been no serious discussions between him and AEW.

Escobar’s new contract is said to offer “great money,” and it was initially reported that he turned down a pay raise because he was more focused on creative plans for his character. There is currently no information on when Escobar might return to WWE television, but his new deal is reportedly worth more than his previous contracts.