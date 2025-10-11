WWE Expected To Heavily Promote UFC White House Event Set For June 2026

According to Bodyslam+, WWE plans to heavily promote the upcoming UFC event at the White House, scheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn.

The report highlights that WWE’s promotion of the UFC event is logical, as TKO serves as the parent company for both WWE and UFC.

Fans can expect to see promotional efforts on social media platforms and through WWE’s programming, similar to how WWE promoted the Canelo vs. Crawford fight on Netflix earlier this year.

Additionally, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE’s creative staff was shown a presentation about the UFC event on June 14, 2026, during which they were informed it would be the “biggest sports event in American history.”

It is likely that U.S. President Trump will attend the event, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Triple H there as well, especially as UFC prepares for its July and August events.