Fans Chant For Edge During Triple H’s WWE Crown Jewel Post-Show Speech

During the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 post-show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the live audience — but the crowd in Perth, Australia had other plans.

While Triple H was speaking, fans broke out into loud chants of “We Want Edge”, followed by a full singalong of Edge’s iconic theme song, “Metalingus” by Alter Bridge. Despite the passionate crowd reaction, Triple H continued his remarks without acknowledging the chants.

In addition to the Edge chants, portions of the audience also broke out into other vocal reactions throughout the segment, including chants of “MJF,” “F* off Saudi,”** and “We Want Mania.”

The chants referencing Edge (Adam Copeland) come amid ongoing fan speculation about his potential WWE return. However, as previously reported, Copeland remains under contract with AEW for the foreseeable future. Based on his comments from April 2025, his deal with AEW is expected to run well into 2026, making a WWE return highly unlikely anytime soon.

The moment underscored just how strongly fans continue to connect with Edge’s legacy — and how vocal WWE crowds have become about expressing their opinions, even during official post-show segments.