Backstage Update On Joe Hendry’s Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

Recently, PWMania.com reported that TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva confirmed in an interview that Joe Hendry remains on the company’s roster, despite his increased appearances on WWE NXT.

This information follows Hendry’s recent inclusion in the lineup for NXT house shows.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Hendry is still under contract with TNA Wrestling. However, it’s unclear whether he has any agreement with NXT as well, even though he is currently compensated by both companies.

The report also mentioned that he has been a favorite of Shawn Michaels for a considerable time, which raises the possibility of him moving to WWE once his contract with TNA expires.