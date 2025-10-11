WWE ID Program Updates On Departures, Renewals, And Vacant Title

PWMania.com previously reported that Zayda Steel has decided not to renew her WWE ID contract. This announcement was soon followed by Kylie Rae, who also stated that her contract with the WWE ID program would not be renewed. Several others have also announced their departures.

According to Fightful Select, sources indicate that some WWE ID contracts have been extended, and the company is actively recruiting talent for the program. However, there is still no information on when a new WWE ID Women’s Champion will be crowned.

Kylie Rae, the inaugural champion, vacated the title in late September after announcing her pregnancy. Updates regarding the championship will be provided once available.

Additionally, Aaron Roberts, Ice Williams, and Jordan Oasis were released from their WWE ID contracts in late August.