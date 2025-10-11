Early Odds Reveal Favorites To Face Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 42

WWE is scheduled to hold WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18, 2026, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Even though The Grandest Stage of Them All is over six months away, betting odds have already been released for potential opponents of “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar.

Currently, “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, is the clear favorite to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, with Jacob Fatu being the next closest contender. Following them in the odds are Bron Breakker, Rusev, Roman Reigns, Bronson Reed, and others.

Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam, where he attacked 17-time World Champion John Cena after Cena lost to “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes. He then made his in-ring return at WrestlePalooza, achieving a dominant victory over Cena.

Since then, he has not been seen and is not expected to return until the lead-up to the Royal Rumble.

On the other hand, GUNTHER has been absent from WWE TV since his loss to CM Punk on the first night of SummerSlam.

He is reportedly set to be Cena’s final opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, although WWE has not yet confirmed that match as of this writing.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

GUNTHER: -250

Jacob Fatu: +300

Bron Breakker: +400

Rusev: +500

Roman Reigns: +700

Bronson Reed: +800

Cody Rhodes: +800

Drew McIntyre: +1000

Seth Rollins: +1000

Damian Priest: +1200

CM Punk: +1200

LA Knight: +1200

Logan Paul: +1500

Randy Orton: +1500

Solo Sikoa: +2000